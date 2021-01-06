Tennessee winter trout stocking program resumes for 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has resumed its winter trout re-stocking program, providing winter trout fishing opportunities to people who don’t normally have them.

“Here in East Tennessee, we’re blessed with cold water mountain streams and rivers that support and sustain trout throughout the year,” TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron explained. “But in other parts of the state, they don’t really have that luxury so we’ve identified several locations across the state where we can stock trout temporarily because water temperatures get cold enough in the winter to support them for a short time.”

The program will still stock a few places in East Tennessee including Oneida City Park on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Knoxville’s Fountain City Lake as well as Pistol Creek and Greenbelt Lake in Maryville will be stocked on Thursday, Jan. 21 and again on Thursday, Feb. 11.

You can find the complete stocking schedule on TWRA’s website.

Officials say these fisheries are a great way to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.