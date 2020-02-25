Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency comments on search for students, chaperone missing on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search continues for two Obion County High School students and a chaperone reported missing on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County over the weekend after a fishing competition.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed surveillance cameras on the side nearest to the State Park captured the missing boat on video. They said it was going through the dam around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with the boaters on board.

Officials said the main engine on boat was broken, so the boat ran on the trailer motor near the ramp and dam.

A miscommunication between the kids in the tournament led to lapsed time in the missing call.

The tournament was an inter-school group with Obion County High School kids. Many of the volunteers are from Obion County that said they wanted to help.

At this point, there is no information on who the missing students and chaperone are. The search is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.