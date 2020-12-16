Tennessee Volunteers kick off busy National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee will welcome the next generation of Volunteer football players Wednesday as athletes announce their decisions on National Signing Day.

Perhaps the most high-profile signing of the day so far is Tiyon Evans, the No. 1-ranked junior college running back in the country by 247Sports Composite. He averaged a whopping 8.8 yards per carry in 2019 for Hutchinson Community College, the same Kansas junior college where Alvin Kamara made a name for himself before transferring to Tennessee in 2015 and later becoming one of the NFL’s best running backs.

One signing that Vol fans have been anticipating early since his commitment in May 2020 is consensus four-star dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter. The Elite 11 finalist and a 2020 National Quarterback Club High School QB of the Year candidate was ranked as the third-best dual threat QB in the nation and top overall quarterback prospect in the talent-rich state of Texas by 247Sports.com.

Another headliner of Tennessee’s 2021 class is consensus four-star linebacker Aaron Willis. Ranked the No. 5 player out of Virginia and the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, he was one of 51 high school players nationally named to Butkus Award watchlist for the nation’s best linebacker. Willis previously attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore where he was teammates with current Vol Dom Bailey.

Tennessee began the day with an official commitment from Trinity Bell, a tight end prospect and consensus three-star athlete from Albertville, Alabama. Considered the No. 38 athlete in the country by 247Sports.com, Bell was ranked 15th on AL.com’s list of senior recruits in the state of Alabama.

Tennessee’s second commitment of the day was another tight end prospect with the ability to play on both sides of the football. Miles Campbell, of Douglasville, Georgia, was the 11th-ranked tight end in the country and the 23rd overall prospect in the state of Georgia by 247Sports.com.

A shifty TE prospect who has played multiple positions on both sides of the ball.



Tennessee has also secured a commitment from 6’4″, 315-pound defensive lineman KaTron Evans. The Chesapeake-native was rated as the No. 7 player in the state of Maryland and No. 13 defensive tackle in the country by 247Sports Composite. Evans will join, Dominic Bailey, his former high school teammate at St. Frances Academy, on Rocky Top.

After his original commitment in October, defensive back prospect Christian Charles made it official on Wednesday. A consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com, the Gainesville, Georgia-native was ranked the no. 31 overall athlete in the country by Rivals.com. He is projected to play in the secondary despite accruing 25 passing touchdowns and 33 rushing touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback.

Amari McNeil is Tennessee’s second defensive lineman prospect of the day. Another consensus three-star prospect, he helped lead Peachtree Ridge High School to the Georgia Class 7A state playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2016. The Suwanee, Georgia-native was the No. 64 ranked player in the state of Georgia by ESPN.