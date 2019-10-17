Tennessee Vol fan’s ride turns heads, brings smiles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – How far would you go to show your support for the Vols? Paint your face? Dress in all orange? How about, decorate your car or truck?

David Weech has no problem showing his Big Orange colors. Weech has decked out his pickup truck in Power Ts, LED boards and even a large cut out of Smokey himself.

“It’s a hobby of mine. I do crazy things like this,” Weech said.

A father to a senior at the Univer says he does it to hopefully give Vol fans something to smile about in a season that has offered very little to get excited over.

“It puts people in a good mood,” Weech said. “I wish it could match a good season with Tennessee, but you know you just can’t be a fair-weather fan. You gotta stick with those guys cause they are tryin’.”

Weech tells WATE he’s even taken his truck on the road to support the Vols to places like Alabama and Texas A&M. He said regardless of where he is, fans from both sides always seem to get a kick out of his Tennessee truck.

“People always ask me why I do this,” Weech said. “t’s a hobby of mine and I like putting smiles on people’s faces. Everybody likes this.”

