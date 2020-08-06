Tennessee Valley Authority rescinds outsourcing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will rescind a decision to lay off its in-house technology workers.

The authority had been planning on replacing those workers with contractors who rely heavily on foreign workers under the H1-B visa program for highly skilled workers. Yet President Donald Trump fired the TVA chairman, Skip Thompson, on Monday and threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor.

By Thursday, interim TVA Board Chair John Ryder and TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash had met with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to discuss preservation of U.S. jobs.

