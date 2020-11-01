Tennessee U.S. Senate candidates hold rallies over the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee U.S. Senate candidates Bill Hagerty and Marquita Bradshaw were busy on Saturday with rallies prior to Election Day on Tuesday.

Hagerty, who’s endorsed by President Donald Trump, was in Putnam County on Saturday and is expected to be in Knoxville for a campaign event on Election Day at Scrambled Jake’s Breakfast Company.

Hagerty is vying for the U.S. Senate seat against Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was in Knoxville on Saturday for a Get Out the Vote rally. She spoke about the high early voting turnout across Tennessee along with her platform.

Knox County officials say early voting this year has surpassed the 2016 election by 17,000 votes.

“We have so many great people in Tennessee that want change and that’s what that represents. Right now, you see people getting involved with the first step of the process, registering to vote, actually voting and actually learning how to be a part of the process and owning it.” Marquita Bradshaw

Earlier this past week, Bradshaw’s campaign saw a boost after earning an official endorsement from former VP, and current presidential candidate Joe Biden.

LATEST STORIES