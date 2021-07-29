Tennessee trio accused of spraying 83-year-old grandmother with air freshener to hide foul smell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Memphis police are investigating two separate cases of neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult where the victims were left naked and in their own filth by relatives.

Investigators said 83-year-old Lillian Foster was discovered by a home health care worker inside her apartment in the College Park area without any clothes, lying in her own waste.

The health care worker said the apartment smelled of feces and marijuana, and Foster’s grandchildren, who are supposed to be caring for her, were spraying her with some sort of air freshener.

Foster was transported to Methodist University Hospital with a large sore on her heel and wounds to her spine and elbow that were so infected bones, and tendons were showing. A medical social worker for Methodist said it appeared Foster had been without food or water for up to 10 days.

The home health care worker told police she was supposed to treat Foster’s wounds twice a week, but her relatives would not let her inside the home, according to police.

Foster’s grandchildren — Jonathan Foster, 40, Shareon Norman, 20, and Amarienon Abram, 23 — were arrested and charged with aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult.

In another case, 36-year-old Daniel Baker is facing charges of aggravated of an elderly or vulnerable adult and financial exploitation after his uncle was found malnourished, dehydrated, weak, and confused inside his apartment on Southern Avenue.

A social worker with adult protective services, who was doing a follow-up visit, said Mike Baker was lying in bed naked in his own feces, and there was trash, bugs, and flies all over his home.

The 65-year-old also had open sores and wounds all over his body.

Investigators say Daniel Baker is the victim’s nephew and his caregiver. Police said the nephew was also taking his uncle’s social security money for his own personal use.

The uncle was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition and is now being cared for at a rehabilitation and skilled nursing center. His nephew is locked up on a $50,000 bond.

If you suspect someone is being abused by a relative or caretaker, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.