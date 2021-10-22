When to go trick-or-treating in Middle Tennessee this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s not Halloween without trick-or-treating. After COVID created a season of uncertainty in 2020, many are looking forward to returning to more traditional plans. Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, said families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween.

But 2021 has a different issue – what night should you go trick-or-treating? Halloween (October 31) falls on a Sunday this year, because what’s more terrifying when you’re a kid than a school night?!

News 2 has reached out to communities across Middle Tennessee to see what they are recommending residents to do.

While most communities recommend celebrating on the night of Halloween, a few have suggested Saturday night as a better alternative.

Belle Meade

City officials recommend trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brentwood

Mayor Rhea Little said both nights are an option.

Clarksville

The City of Clarksville said they will leave the decision of which night up to the residents.

Earlier this month, the city called off the annual Fright on Franklin event in order to ensure COVID-19 cases continue to decline within Montgomery County. The cancellation of the event, which had been scheduled for Oct. 30, was made out of an abundance of caution, in order to continue the downward trend prior to the holidays, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said.

Cheatham County

Sunday, Oct. 31

Cookeville

Sunday, Oct. 31

Dickson County

Sunday, Oct. 31

Franklin County

In a post on the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, officials recommend trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.

The City of Winchester, however, is recommending Saturday night. The city is also hosting a special Boo Bash on the 30th.

Gallatin

Sunday, Oct. 31

Hendersonville

Sunday, Oct. 31

Hendersonville Schools are closed on Monday, Nov. 1 so parents won’t have to worry about their children trick-or-treating on a school night that Sunday.

Hickman County

Sunday, Oct. 31

La Vergne

Sunday, Oct. 31

Lebanon

Sunday, Oct. 31

Loretto

City officials said both Saturday and Sunday are options.

Maury County

Sunday, Oct. 31

Mt. Juliet

A tweet from the City recommends trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Murfreesboro

Sunday, Oct. 31

Nashville – Metro

Sunday, Oct. 31

You may also like: See the top Halloween costumes in each state

Nolensville

Sunday, Oct. 31

Portland

City leaders recommend trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Springfield

The City of Springfield is not designating a specific time or date for trick-or-treating but the city’s regular curfew ordinance for minors remains in effect. The curfew prohibits minors under the age of 18 to be on the streets or in public places between midnight and 5 a.m. the following day.

Springfield Police are also planning to increase patrols on Oct. 31 as a safety precaution.

Westmoreland

Sunday, Oct. 31

Winchester

City leaders recommend trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The city is also throwing a Boo Bash that Saturday from 3 p.m. till 10 p.m. in downtown Winchester. The Boo Bash features activities for the entire family including trick-or-treating, live music on the Downtown Amphitheater, and more.

Halloween won’t fall on a Sunday again until 2027.

This list will continue to be updated with additional communities as their plans are announced.