Tennessee to hold free flu vaccination events

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Health is urging the public to get a flu shot if they have not already received one.

According to a news release, the department will hold “Fight Flu TN” vaccine events that will offer free shots in every county on Nov. 9 to help boost the number of Tennesseans vaccinated against influenza.

A map of the locations and contact information can be found online.

“As we prepare to gather together for the holidays, I hope all Tennesseans are considering vaccinations to protect themselves and their family from serious illness, whether that is flu or COVID-19,” Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement.

The flu vaccine is recommended for Tennesseans 6 months of age and older and can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. Those at the highest risk of severe flu complications include pregnant women, infants, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions.

