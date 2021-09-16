Tennessee Titans to host Waverly home game at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Waverly Central High School continues to recover from the catastrophic flooding that destroyed its football facilities, the Tennessee Titans are lending out their field as a helping hand.

Waverly Central will take on White House High School in a game Thursday night that will raise funds for the team’s recovery effort.

Titans Radio Operations Manager Paul Mason said when the stadium was suggested to host the game, the answer was an unanimous yes.

“The entire Titans Radio Team is humbled, and looking forward to giving Waverly and White House the NFL broadcast experience” said Mason.

In addition to their field, the Waverly Central High School football team lost their stadium, weight room and locker room to the flooding.

A NFL experience is certainly what those watching will get as the game will be called by veteran NFL coach Dace ‘Coach Mac’ McGinnis and Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Mike Keith.

The entire game will be broadcasted on Titans Radio flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Kickoff is scheduled at 7 p.m. and those wanting to aid with the team’s recovery through donations click here.

The team has received an overwhelming number of requests for tickets. All of the free ones available online have been claimed but there will be a limited number of walk up tickets available at the gates.