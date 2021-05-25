Tennessee thief uses key to steal from several cash registers at Macy’s store

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin are searching for the man who used a key to open several cash registers at a Macy’s store.

According to a release from Franklin Police, a thief used a key to open seven unattended cash registers at the Cool Springs Macy’s store.

After stealing the cash, he left in a commercial tractor truck which was not hauling a trailer.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

No other information was immediately released.