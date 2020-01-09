Tennessee Teen Arrested After Alleged Shooting Threat Against Calabasas High School: LASD

A Tennessee teenager has been arrested after allegedly posting an online threat against Calabasas High School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

An investigation began Wednesday when an anonymous tipster alerted the sheriff’s Malibu/Lost Hills Station about a possible planned shooting at the Calabasas school, which is located at 22855 Mulholland Highway, according to a news release from the department.

The alleged threat had been posted on social media, officials said.

Detectives worked to trace back the origins of the post and linked it to a 17-year-old in Jackson, Tennessee, the release stated.

L.A. County authorities provided the information to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which made contact with the teen about 10:30 p.m. local time.

The juvenile was subsequently arrested on suspicion of making a threat to the school’s student body, according to the release. Authorities have not released the name of the individual due to his or her age. They also gave no information about a possible motive.

“There were no weapons associated with the subject, who did not appear to have any intention to carry out the threat,” the release read.

Even though the threat was not deemed to be credible, deputies were dispatched to the campus Thursday morning as a precautionary measure, according to the Sheriff’s Department.