Tennessee Tech on alert following student’s possible coronavirus

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cookeville community is paying close attention to the coronavirus after a possible positive case at Tennessee Tech University.

“It’s a little crazy,” said Duncan Joyner, a student at Tennessee Tech. “I hear about it in China and now it’s popping up everywhere.”

On Thursday, university officials revealed a student is being tested for possible coronavirus infection.

“It’s definitely a little scary, but from what the university has told us they seem to be handling it pretty well,” said Joyner.

Tennessee Tech alerted the campus community that evening once a student showed up to its health services facility with mild symptoms.

“Because of his travel history, we immediately implemented the protocol that the Tennessee State Department of Health and CDC recommends,” said Karen Lykins, Chief Communications Officer at Tennessee Tech University.

According to the university, the student is being isolated while testing for the virus is underway.



The university tweeted Thursday that the student is “reported to be in good spirits.”

Mark Pierce is an infectious disease doctor at Cookeville Regional Hospital.

“There’s no specific treatment for it,” said Dr. Pierce. “If we have someone with more severe symptoms they need to be hospitalized.”

To prevent spread, Dr. Pierce told News 2, the CDC has issued specific recommendations for patients.

“They would be put in a special room that has negative air pressure. That air then exits and goes through a HEPA filter that is disposed of that way. It’s not going to spread out into the halls or anything else,” said Dr. Pierce.

“There’s talk around campus but no one’s panicking,” said Tennessee Tech student Karen Chang.

As students like Chang head home for the weekend, they told News 2, they have faith in the response of university and health officials.

“It’s very comforting that they took care of the situation immediately,” said Chang. “As they long as they are calm about it, we’ll be calm about it. We’ll continue with our studies.”

The test results will come from the CDC in Atlanta.