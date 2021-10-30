Tennessee targets virus measures, stop at mask mandate bans

Tennessee lawmakers gather for a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly to take up incentives for Ford to create an electric vehicle manufacturing campus in West Tennessee, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, committed to spending nearly $900 million on state incentives, infrastructure upgrades and more as part of a sweeping plan with Ford Motor Co. to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-controlled General Assembly has signed off on a number of measures undercutting COVID-19 protections, while also begrudgingly backing off on threats to revoke a business’ ability to enforce mask mandates.

Lawmakers approved the slate of bills early Saturday while most Tennesseans were asleep. Republicans had initially set their sights on prohibiting a wide range of COVID-19 restrictions.

However, that sparked concerns from multiple business groups that such actions could result in struggling business owners enduring costly mitigation as they navigate conflicting state and federal mandates.

One company that expressed concerns was Ford Motor Co., which recently unveiled plans to create a $5.6 billion campus to build electric F-Series pickup trucks outside Memphis.