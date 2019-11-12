Tennessee State Trooper hurt after a crash on I-40

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms that a Tennessee State Trooper was hurt in a crash on I-40 on Saturday.

The preliminary report states that Trooper Dewunya Topps was injured.

Topps’ vehicle was parked on the shoulder of I-40 with its emergency lights on working a previous crash site.

A car driven by 56-year old Danny Still was traveling east on I-40 in the second lane behind a non-contact vehicle. That vehicle stopped abruptly, causing the car to swerve and go off the road. The car then over corrected and struck Trooper Topps vehicle.

Topps suffered minor injuries.

