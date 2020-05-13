All public swimming pools at Tennessee State Parks remain closed for 2020 summer season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State officials told News 2 that all the public swimming pools at Tennessee State Parks will remain closed for the 2020 summer season.

COVID-19 presents unique challenges for managing pools – they are confined spaces not conducive to social distancing and the very nature of lifeguarding requires close contact with pool users and creates potential for unnecessary risk in life-saving situations. We apologize for this inconvenience and look forward to the next opportunity we have to reopen the pool for visitors enjoyment. Kim Schofinski, Deputy Communications Director.

This closure will affect the following pools:

Cove Lake

Cumberland Mountain

David Crockett

David Crockett Birthplace

Fall Creek Falls

Henry Horton

Norris Dam

Panther Creek

Paris Landing

Roan Mountain

Standing Stone

T.O. Fuller

Warriors’ Path

This is in addition to four state pools already closed due to maintenance:

Cedars of Lebanon

Booker T. Washington

Tims Ford

Harrison Bay

Tennessee State Parks officials said they will still offer an array of water-based activities. That includes boating, fishing and paddling. Many Tennessee State Parks also feature places to splash and wade at approved spots on the shorelines of lakes and rivers.

