‘A leader, friend, and brother in Christ:’ State Representative Mike Carter dies after cancer battle

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter has died at the age of 67 after battling cancer.

The Republican lawmaker was a retired judge and small business owner representing Tennessee’s 29th district which includes part of Hamilton County.

According to a post to his Twitter account, Carter died from pancreatic cancer late Saturday surrounded by loved ones.

Governor Bill Lee called Carter “a leader, friend and brother in Christ.”

I will miss Mike Carter who was a leader, friend and brother in Christ. Maria and I pray for the Carter family and we give thanks for his life. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 16, 2021

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said Carter was a dedicated public servant who will be missed by all who knew him.