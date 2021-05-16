‘A leader, friend, and brother in Christ:’ State Representative Mike Carter dies after cancer battle

Tennessee Representative Mike Carter

Tennessee Representative Mike Carter (R-Ooltewah, Source: TN State Capitol)

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter has died at the age of 67 after battling cancer.

The Republican lawmaker was a retired judge and small business owner representing Tennessee’s 29th district which includes part of Hamilton County.

According to a post to his Twitter account, Carter died from pancreatic cancer late Saturday surrounded by loved ones.

Governor Bill Lee called Carter “a leader, friend and brother in Christ.”

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said Carter was a dedicated public servant who will be missed by all who knew him.

