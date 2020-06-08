Tennessee State Fair cancelled this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time in 150 years, the Tennessee State Fair is cancelled due to health concerns amid COVID-19.

Officials told News 2 that they are still planning activities to be open for the public’s participation.

The Fair is not closing its doors or abandoning its long history and tradition. We’re just doing what we believe is in the best interest of the health and well being of those who walk through our gates each year. State Fair Manager Scott Jones

“The more we talked with local and state officials, gathered information from those involved with other similar events, and discussed the topic thoroughly within our own board, we came to the conclusion that it would be best this year to not host a traditional State Fair,” Jones said.

The challenge of hosting a Fair on the Nashville Fairgrounds site this year was the fact that the midway footprint had been reduced in size in order to make way for the construction of the new MLS stadium. Jones said that with a smaller space than what the State Fair has occupied in past years, there was a concern about being able to meet the restrictions and preventive recommendations associated with COVID-19.

Staff members are currently working on creating plans to have different activities for people to enjoy during the 10-day period the fair is usually scheduled for.

The State Fair is scheduled to open next year on Friday, September 10.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.