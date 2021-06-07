Tennessee sets election to fill seat after lawmaker’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials have set a special election to replace an eastern Tennessee state lawmaker who died after a fight with pancreatic cancer.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett tweeted that the primary election will be July 27 and the general election will be Sept. 14 in the contest to replace the late Republican Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah.

The 67-year-old died of pancreatic cancer last month. He announced his cancer diagnosis in November after he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August.

Carter’s district includes parts of Hamilton County. Carter was first elected to the Tennessee House in 2012.

He also was a Hamilton County general sessions judge from 1997 to 2005.