Tennessee set to execute inmate Stephen West by electrocution Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee inmate Stephen West, who says his accomplice was the one who fatally stabbed a mother and her 15-year-old daughter in 1986, is scheduled to die Thursday in the electric chair.

The execution of the 56-year-old scheduled for Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

West has denied he’s a killer, saying his then-17-year-old accomplice killed 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila Romines. West was 23 at the time. The juvenile co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

West was also convicted of raping the teen.

In a court filing, the state has said West was sentenced to die for “brutally stabbing to death” the two victims.

Gov. Bill Lee denied West’s clemency application, which also said West has been taking powerful medication to treat mental illness.

The governor made the decision late Tuesday afternoon ahead of West’s scheduled execution Thursday.

“After thorough consideration of Stephen West’s request for clemency and a review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening,” Lee said in a statement.

West requested a Philly cheesesteak and fries for his final meal.