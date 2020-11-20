Tennessee Senator calls for peaceful transfer between Trump and Biden

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — More Republican Senators are weighing in, calling on President Donald Trump to allow the transition to begin between his and President-elect Joe Biden’s teams.

Senator Lamar Alexander told News 2’s Bob Mueller he was adding his own name to that growing list.

Senator Alexander will be retiring after four terms in the U.S. Senate. He served 26 years as Tennessee’s governor and was a U.S. Senator longer than any other Tennessean to hold those positions.

He said it’s time for the Trump and Biden teams to get together and that the country demands a peaceful transition of power. Especially now that a potential distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine could happen soon.

“By next summer – if things go as planned- a majority of Americans will be vaccinated. So, I don’t want us to lose a minute in getting those vaccines to people. And that is why we need to have that transition between Biden and Trump already going on, if there is any chance that Biden’s the President-Elect.” He added, “And today, there is a very good chance that he will be.”

Senator Alexander said President Trump has the right to legally challenge the results of the 2020 election, but meeting with swing state Republicans to try to get Trump electors to declare Trump the winner in states Biden won is the wrong way to do it.