Tennessee sees one of the deadliest years in state history on roadways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The state is closing out the year with more than 1100 roadway fatalities, the alarming statistic sets a new record for the decade.

One of the deadly accidents happened near Downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said, “From all fatal crash reports that get sent into us, there is a significant rise inside the urban areas or the city areas of our state – that could be a small town …all the way up to a large city.”

He added, “2019 has been an extremely difficult year for the state of Tennessee as far as traffic fatalities. We’re up 92 traffic deaths compared to this time last year.”

THP told News 2 that the year will mark the deadliest year of the decade. Miller said traffic fatalities have averaged at almost a hundred each month for 2019.

“Doing something that’s harmful or destructive or could cause you danger while driving, eliminate that.”

Miller said the agency continues to fight against distracted driving through unmarked cars, motorcyles and other methods.