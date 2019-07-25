1  of  3
Breaking News
Man shot, killed in driveway of Harding Place home 3 juveniles at large following escape from Donelson youth facility 2 killed in 2 crashes along I-24 in Rutherford County

Tennessee schools get $3.7 million for career and technical programs

News
Posted: / Updated:
Tennessee Promise college students generic_397723

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Career and technical education programs in Tennessee schools are receiving a boost.

The Tennessee Department of Education says 96 school districts across the state have been awarded a total of $3.7 million for career-focused programs.

The funds from the Perkins Reserve Consolidated Grant are awarded annually. Priority goes to rural areas and areas with a large number of career and technical education students.

Among other things, this year’s grants will fund the creation of new middle school programs; the purchase of advanced manufacturing and health science equipment; and financial assistance to students taking certification exams.

Gov. Bill Lee says in a news release that high schools need to offer students “multiple pathways to success and these grants will allow local districts to do just that.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar