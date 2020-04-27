Tennessee restaurant prepare to reopen at half capacity Monday

CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WKRN) – Preparations are underway at restaurants across the state of Tennessee Sunday as owners prepare to safely serve customers at half capacity Monday, under Governor Bill Lee’s phase one of reopening.

“Everything’s six feet apart,” said Co-Owner of Wagon Wheel Cotterell’s Family Restaurant Cheryll Cotterell, “We’re gonna be cleaning everything so even if they go to the restroom, everything’s gonna be bleached down.”

Cotterell and her husband Danny measured distances between tables with measuring tape, separated out individual condiment packets, and bleached the floors Sunday afternoon, precautions that are now a new normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll be here to serve everybody, so I’m not sure what to expect,” Cotterell expressed.

It’s been a difficult two months with clientele primarily elderly veterans, their sales began to decline in early March.

“When the governor made the decree that we would shut the 22nd, I had to lay off everybody,” Cotterell explained.

There were days when they didn’t know if they would make it through.

“There were many of those days in the beginning, I didn’t think we were going to make it, I didn’t think we were going to be able to pay any of the bills,” she said.

One of the last restaurants to get a PPP loan, they say they’ve made it to this day by the grace of God.

“The workers here, we’re gonna have our gloves on and we’re gonna have our masks,” she said, noting that the entire staff will have home-made masks donated by a friend.

Adding, “There won’t be anything on the tables, they’ll have to ask for anything throw away.”

Choosing to seat only 4 to a table and adding a few new menu items, they’re excited to serve customers hot plates and share stories again.

“We’re gonna love them, but just from a distance. Where as normally, we would give them a big hug, we’re not gonna do that right now,” Cotterell said, “We want them to feel safe here and to continue coming back day after day.”

Tennessee’s largest cities including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and others, are determining their own reopening plans and will not open restaurants Monday.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson25
Bedford159
Benton6
Bledsoe588
Blount53
Bradley43
Campbell14
Cannon10
Carroll16
Carter12
Cheatham36
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke14
Coffee32
Crockett7
Cumberland67
Davidson 2,236
Decatur4
DeKalb13
Dickson66
Dyer31
Fayette52
Fentress4
Franklin29
Gibson38
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene41
Grundy28
Hamblen15
Hamilton141
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins29
Haywood18
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman41
Houston4
Humphreys9
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson2
Knox210
Lake48
Lauderdale18
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon27
Macon38
Madison101
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury40
McMinn 14
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe13
Montgomery136
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton7
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam109
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson136
Rutherford405
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier45
Shelby2,296
Smith19
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner593
Tipton94
Trousdale48
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren5
Washington52
Wayne2
Weakley19
White4
Williamson397
Wilson 233
Residents of other states/countries332
Pending37
Total Casesas of (4/26/20)9,667

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson23
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford9
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner34
Trousdale1
Williamson7
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/26/20)181

