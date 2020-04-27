Tennessee restaurant prepare to reopen at half capacity Monday

CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WKRN) – Preparations are underway at restaurants across the state of Tennessee Sunday as owners prepare to safely serve customers at half capacity Monday, under Governor Bill Lee’s phase one of reopening.

“Everything’s six feet apart,” said Co-Owner of Wagon Wheel Cotterell’s Family Restaurant Cheryll Cotterell, “We’re gonna be cleaning everything so even if they go to the restroom, everything’s gonna be bleached down.”

Cotterell and her husband Danny measured distances between tables with measuring tape, separated out individual condiment packets, and bleached the floors Sunday afternoon, precautions that are now a new normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll be here to serve everybody, so I’m not sure what to expect,” Cotterell expressed.

It’s been a difficult two months with clientele primarily elderly veterans, their sales began to decline in early March.

“When the governor made the decree that we would shut the 22nd, I had to lay off everybody,” Cotterell explained.

There were days when they didn’t know if they would make it through.

“There were many of those days in the beginning, I didn’t think we were going to make it, I didn’t think we were going to be able to pay any of the bills,” she said.

One of the last restaurants to get a PPP loan, they say they’ve made it to this day by the grace of God.

“The workers here, we’re gonna have our gloves on and we’re gonna have our masks,” she said, noting that the entire staff will have home-made masks donated by a friend.

Adding, “There won’t be anything on the tables, they’ll have to ask for anything throw away.”

Choosing to seat only 4 to a table and adding a few new menu items, they’re excited to serve customers hot plates and share stories again.

“We’re gonna love them, but just from a distance. Where as normally, we would give them a big hug, we’re not gonna do that right now,” Cotterell said, “We want them to feel safe here and to continue coming back day after day.”

Tennessee’s largest cities including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and others, are determining their own reopening plans and will not open restaurants Monday.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 25 Bedford 159 Benton 6 Bledsoe 588 Blount 53 Bradley 43 Campbell 14 Cannon 10 Carroll 16 Carter 12 Cheatham 36 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 32 Crockett 7 Cumberland 67 Davidson 2,236 Decatur 4 DeKalb 13 Dickson 66 Dyer 31 Fayette 52 Fentress 4 Franklin 29 Gibson 38 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 41 Grundy 28 Hamblen 15 Hamilton 141 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 29 Haywood 18 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 41 Houston 4 Humphreys 9 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 2 Knox 210 Lake 48 Lauderdale 18 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 27 Macon 38 Madison 101 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 40 McMinn 14 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 13 Montgomery 136 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 109 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 136 Rutherford 405 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 45 Shelby 2,296 Smith 19 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 593 Tipton 94 Trousdale 48 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 5 Washington 52 Wayne 2 Weakley 19 White 4 Williamson 397 Wilson 233 Residents of other states/countries 332 Pending 37 Total Cases – as of (4/26/20) 9,667

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 23 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 9 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 34 Trousdale 1 Williamson 7 Wilson 3 Out of state 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/26/20) 181

