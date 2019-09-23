Tennessee requires open-air burn permits earlier than usual

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State officials told Tennessee residents all open-air outdoor fires will require a burn permit beginning on Monday.

Burn permits are typically statewide from Oct. 15 through May 15. Tennessee’s Division of Forestry said Friday burn permit requirements are being put in place early as a precaution against hot and dry weather leading into the fall fire season.

Permits can be obtained online, for free, if residents are burning a leaf or brush pile smaller than 8 feet by 8 feet. For a larger burn, residents are asked to call their local Division of Forestry for a permit.

Burning without a permit can lead to up to 30 days in jail.

Wildfires caused by arson are punishable by three to 15 years in prison. Both violations can carry fines.

Burn bans are currently active in these cities and counties:

Millersville

Westmoreland

Mount Juliet

Baxter

Shelbyville

Nolensville

Dickson

Cookeville

Murfreesboro

Smyrna

Spring Hill

Hendersonville

Sumner County

Rutherford County

Logan County, Kentucky

Lebanon

Greenbrier

Franklin County

Smith County