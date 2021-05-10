Tennessee reports lowest daily new COVID-19 cases since June 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, May 10.

Cases

The department reported 382 new cases, putting the state at 854,360 total cases. It’s the lowest number of new cases reported since 313 new cases reported on June 17, 2020. There are currently 9,484 active COVID-19 cases in the state, also the lowest number of active cases in Tennessee since June 2020.

Deaths

TDH confirmed 19 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,276 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 832,600 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 680 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 730 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,978 (17%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 335 (16%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,785,961 tests since the start of the pandemic. Monday’s update added 6,880 tests to the state’s total.

The state also announced a change to Tennessee’s COVID-19 reports implemented on Monday.

“TDH is shifting to a more reliable system-generated date: the date the COVID-19 case was added to our surveillance system. This will more accurately reflect when TDH was first notified of the case and will be consistent with standard data reporting practices for other reportable health conditions,” a release on TDH’s website states.

The department adds the change will only impact how data points are displayed over time in charts and graphs, and not impact the total number of cases being reported.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 4.3 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 36.2% of the state has received at least one dose with 29.5% of people fully vaccinated.