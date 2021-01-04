Tennessee releases new information about federal unemployment benefits

TENNESSEE (WATE) –The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) announced Sunday a new update for federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

According to the department, anybody receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claimants with a remaining benefit balance, or who have exhausted their benefit, but certified for the week ending Dec. 26, can certify again starting Sunday, Jan. 3, for the week ending Jan. 2.

The unemployment is just one part of COVID-19 relief passed in the $900 billion omnibus bill that was signed into law. You can watch a breakdown of the bill in the video above.

The state says if you are unable to certify to not try and refile. The state said they will provide further instructions on when to refile your claim after receiving federal guidance for the Extended CARES Act.

This additional allocation of money is thanks in part to the recent passage of the $900 billion omnibus legislation. Along with direct payments and unemployment benefits, the federal government portion of the legislation including funding the government and allocating money to some different countries.