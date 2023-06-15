NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s still hard to miss Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville), whose white suit has become commonplace on the House floor. On Thursday, he donned a red and white seersucker custom-embroidered suit jacket with three hummingbirds sewn in.

“Birds, especially hummingbirds, remind me of my grandmother. So, to me, I’m bringing my grandmother with me today,” Jones said. “Hummingbirds in indigenous culture represent spirituality, they represent ancestors, they represent the presence of the spirit.”

The representative was at the Shelby Park Community Center in East Nashville to vote in his special election primary.

The event comes after Republicans in the house expelled him and fellow Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) last session after the pair brought a bullhorn on the House floor to protest the lack of gun reform in Tennessee. The third of the ‘Tennessee Three’ survived expulsion by one vote.

A week later, each of the pair’s county commissions voted to bring them back on an interim basis. This election, should they win, would remove that interim tag.

“Quite frankly, it’s a waste of taxpayer money,” Jones said. “But it is part of the process to undo what happened on April 6th.”

Experts say the two elections could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars together – about $300,000 for Pearson’s, according to WREG, and about $70,000 for Jones’s, according to Davidson County Election Administrator Jeff Roberts.

Between expenses like renting space and paying poll workers, everything adds up and trickles down right to the taxpayer.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Catherine Chapman said. “We could use that taxpayer money for something so much more important whether it’s mental health or helping our housing situation here in Nashville, even pouring it back into the parks.”

Chapman is Jones’s constituent in District 51. Though frustrated, she said it’s worth it, especially since everything that has happened has been unprecedented.

“I think it’s really affirming that this is going to be just another day in history where we vote for the exact same person to come back into office,” she said.

It’s a sentiment Republicans have echoed since day one, though for different reasons.

“If the rules are broken and there’s things that have gone on, it’s up to the House or the Senate to make sure they place themselves so they can have what they believe is the right order of those that are following the rules,” Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) said.

Jones pushed back, saying his constituents are suffering the consequences of his colleagues’ choices.

“It shows they’re not really fiscally conservative,” he said. “My district sent a clear message in the 2022 election that I was to be the representative for this district.”

That message is widely expected to be repeated when the special election occurs on Aug. 3. The same goes for Pearson.