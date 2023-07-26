NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kay Kretsch heads up Dismas House, a reentry program for men who are leaving incarceration.

So when lawmakers passed a law last year known as “Truth in Sentencing” to force violent crime offenders to serve 100% of their sentences, her frustration was palpable.

“What it really did was it took away the power of the judges to make decisions, hearing all the facts in the case. It takes away the power of the parole board,” Kretsch said. “Because there is no incentive to rehabilitate once they’re incarcerated, it actually makes the prisons more dangerous.”

She pointed to the notion that some violent crime rates have actually risen in the past year or so. But state leaders pushed back, saying it’s too early to judge the law’s effectiveness.

“Well, it took effect on July 1 of last year. We’re 12 months in,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said. “If you can show me where there’s enough cases that have been adjudicated within 12 months of being committed, then we’ll take a look.”

Overall in Tennessee, the violent crime rate was down in 2022 from 2021, with a few sexual offenses seeing increases, according to the TBI. But overall numbers are still higher than they were in 2019.

“Anyone committing a crime isn’t thinking about the consequences,” Kretsch said. “They’re making a split-second decision.”

State leaders have pointed to juvenile crime as being a big issue, even though numbers have actually dropped since 2019, according to the TBI.

Still, Sexton says he’ll be focused on pushing some legislation in the 2024 session.

“I think what you’ll see is, as we work on some juvenile stuff and blended sentences and holding juveniles more accountable for violent crimes, like carjacking, which we’re going to look into,” he said. “I think you’ll see that deterrent there, as well.”

Sexton also said the state could see how the potential call for special session opens up the code for other changes.