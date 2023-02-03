NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Democratic lawmakers are seeking to remove Columbus Day as an official holiday in Tennessee in favor of a different day of celebration: the day after the Super Bowl.
Rep. Joe Towns Jr. (D—Memphis) and Sen. London Lamar (D—Memphis) introduced a bill this week that would designate the first Monday after the Super Bowl as a legal holiday while removing the official recognition of Columbus Day.
The bill would delete the language in the current Tennessee Code Annotated that designates “the second Monday in October, known as ‘Columbus Day,’” as a holiday while inserting “the first Monday after the Super Bowl,” as a new holiday, known as “Super Bowl Monday” in the bill text.
If passed, the change would take effect immediately, per the bill.
Hundreds of bills will be up for debate during the 113th General Assembly. Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on some of the major issues up for discussion at this year’s legislative session.
What lawmakers had to say about: Abortion Ban Clarification | Marijuana Reform | Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights | Dept. of Children’s Services | Education | Crime/Public Safety | More
You can also find daily coverage from the session here.