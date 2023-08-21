NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When the General Assembly gavels in for the special session on public safety, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will hope to have bills related to firearms and gun safety heard by their colleagues.

Here are the gun-related bills that have been filed for the special session.

Firearms and Ammunition

HB7001: Specifies that classes that qualify as training for issuance of an enhanced handgun carry permit or concealed handgun carry permit must include training on the use of gun locks.

HB7010: Creates the Class D felony of knowingly inducing or coercing a minor under 18 to commit theft of a firearm or a robbery or burglary offense involving theft of a firearm.

HB7012: Directs the department of safety to provide free firearm locks to Tennessee residents upon request; requires department-approved handgun safety courses to contain instruction on the safe storage of firearms; exempts the retail sale of firearm safes and firearm safety devices from sales and use taxes beginning Nov. 1, 2023.

HB7043: Authorizes persons with an enhanced handgun carry permit to carry a handgun on school property unless the person knows that the respective school provides armed security on the school property; removes certain exemptions of a law enforcement officer’s authority to possess a firearm on school property; authorizes certain community corrections officers to possess a handgun on school property.

HB7047: Creates a Class E felony of threatened mass violence for the reckless handling, display, or discharge of a firearm while operating, or as a passenger in, a motor vehicle.

HB7050: Requires the department of safety to distribute firearm locks to each county’s sheriff for distribution to members of the public; requires each sheriff to distribute firearm locks to any person who makes a request; authorizes the sheriff to distribute multiple locks to the same person; authorizes transfers of locks amongst sheriffs based on demand.

HB7054: Exempts a person from civil liability for damages, injuries, or death resulting from or arising out of the theft of the person’s firearm that is properly stored in the person’s motor vehicle unless the person commits an offense involving the use of the stored firearm or intentionally solicits or procures the conduct resulting in damage, injury, or death.

HB7064: Allows law enforcement officers, whether on-duty or off-duty, retired law enforcement officers, active duty and retired members of the armed forces of the United States, whether in discharge of official duties or not, and enhanced handgun carry permit holders, except in certain circumstances, to possess or carry, whether openly or concealed, with or without the intent to go armed, a handgun in any public school building or bus, on any public school campus, grounds, recreation area, athletic field, or any other property owned, operated, or while in use by any public board of education, school, college, or university board of trustees, regents, or directors for the administration of any public educational institution.

HB7074: Encourages lawful owners and possessors of firearms to store guns safely in a locked compartment; with a trigger locking device; or with a locked device rendering the firearm inaccessible to a person other than the owner or person in lawful possession of the firearm and immovable from the stored location.

HB7075: Requires a person who purchases a firearm, or who applies for a permit to carry a handgun either openly or concealed, to sign an affidavit on a form prescribed by the department of safety affirming that the applicant will, while not lawfully carrying the firearm, store the firearm in a locked compartment; with a trigger locking device; or with a locked device rendering the firearm inaccessible to a person other than the owner or person in lawful possession of the firearm and immovable from the stored location; requires a firearm stored in a vehicle to be stored out of plain sight.

HB7079: Requires a federally licensed firearm dealer to install a firearm safety device on a firearm before delivering the firearm to a purchaser if the purchaser is not a federally licensed firearm dealer; defines a firearm safety device as a device that, when installed on a firearm, is designed to prevent the firearm from being operated without first deactivating the device.

HB7099: Allows a court to issue a risk protection order upon a finding by clear and convincing evidence that a person poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to the person or others if allowed to possess or purchase a firearm; authorizes a law enforcement officer to petition for the risk protection order.

SB7003: Exempts a person from civil liability for damages, injuries, or death resulting from or arising out of the theft of the person’s firearm or firearm ammunition properly stored in the person’s motor vehicle unless the person commits an offense involving the use of the stored firearm or firearm ammunition or intentionally solicits or procures the conduct resulting in the damage, injury, or death.

Criminal Offenses/Criminal Procedure

HB7011: Makes a person who illegally transfers a firearm to a minor criminally responsible for any resulting act of mass violence or a threat of mass violence in which the minor threatens to use a firearm.

HB7049: Creates a Class C felony of knowingly inducing or coercing a minor under 18 to commit theft of a firearm or a robbery or burglary offense involving theft of a firearm from a residence or motor vehicle.

HB7055: Creates the Class A misdemeanor of knowingly selling, loaning, or making a gift of a firearm to a minor for the purpose of inducing or coercing the minor to commit an offense; subjects a person convicted of such offense to civil liability for any criminal act committed by the minor.

HB7056: Expands the offense of aggravated stalking to include persons who purchase a semi-automatic rifle or attempt to use a semi-automatic rifle for the course and furtherance of stalking.

HB7068: Creates a Class D felony offense for an adult criminal gang member who induces or coerces a minor to steal a firearm; makes the adult criminal gang member criminal responsible for offenses the minor commits with stolen firearm.

HB7080: Enhances the penalty for the offense of reckless endangerment when a person’s reckless failure to render inoperable or safely secure or lock a firearm, results in a child under 13 years of age gaining possession of the firearm and committing an act of mass violence that injures or kills the child or another.

HB7100: Establishes a process for law enforcement to petition a circuit court for a temporary mental health order of protection for a person who poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to themselves or others by having a firearm.

Taxes

HB7053: Permanently exempts from sales and use tax, the retail sale of gun safes and gun safety devices; removes the temporary sales tax holiday.

Teachers, Principals and School Personnel

HB7086: Authorizes a faculty or staff member of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds subject to certain conditions, including obtaining an enhanced handgun carry permit and completing basic training in school policing.

Dept. of Safety

HB7098: Requires the department to establish the Tennessee voluntary do not sell firearms list to prohibit the possession, transportation, and sale of firearms to any person who is voluntarily admitted to a public or private hospital or treatment resource for diagnosis, observation, and treatment of a mental illness or serious emotional disturbance and voluntarily registers to be enrolled to the list.