NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results from the November 8 Tennessee general election, both statewide and Middle TN county races, as votes continue to be counted.

Tennessee Senate Races

Tennessee is divided into 33 senatorial districts. Of the 33 seats, 17 are up for election this year.

Incumbents in seven of the 17 districts are running unopposed, including in District 5 where the Speaker of the Tennessee Senate and Lieutenant Governor of the state, Randy McNally, is running. The other districts where the incumbents are running unopposed are 11, 15, 17, 23, 27, and 29.

Track the races in the other 10 TN Senate races below: