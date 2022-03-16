NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A controversial anti-abortion bill is advancing through the Tennessee State legislature, backed by Republicans.

It’s modeled after the Texas abortion ban and it would allow private citizens to sue doctors who perform abortions.

The fight to end abortions in Tennessee is nothing new, but the way lawmakers are going after a ban this time could be costly.

“The Tennessee language proposes to prohibit all abortion,” said Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough).

Rep. Alexander brought the bill in the waning weeks of the legislative session and is intended to avoid the state being directly involved in carrying out an abortion ban.

“It leaves enforcement up to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors,” she said.

That means, according to the bill, if someone has knowledge of someone having an abortion, doctors could be sued and held responsible for up to $10,000 in fines.

“A minor who was raped becomes pregnant, they seek an abortion, the rapist mother, father, neighbor, girlfriend, boyfriend whatever decides to sue, the doctor will be responsible for paying a $10,000 fine?” asked Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville).

“That is correct,” Alexander responded at the Health Subcommittee hearing.

Doctors fear the financial incentive to go after medical professionals for folks in the state will cause medical providers to flee Tennessee.

“I fear we will lose a lot of medical providers in this state as a result because people don’t want to practice medicine in an environment where they can be sued at any moment,” Dr. Katrina Green said.

There are no protections for rape or incest and relatives of a sexual assault suspect could bring a lawsuit against an abortion provider.

A 2019 law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically around 6 weeks.

It’s one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, but it has been blocked by a federal court from coming into effect while arguments continue.