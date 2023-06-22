NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sources have told WKRN State Capitol Reporter, Chris O’Brien, that Republican leaders in Tennessee were sent letters that had white powder on them.

Officials are currently responding to the situation. The FBI has confirmed with WKRN that they are responding to the scene.

The area around the Cordell Hull building has been shut down as officials investigate.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) issued the following statement on the incident:

“I am aware of a possible issue involving the legislative offices of some members of House Republican leadership receiving in the mail a white powder substance. The sixth floor has been placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and hazmat teams are on scene assessing the situation.”

A text from a source inside the Capitol read, “We should be able to leave soon. Some kind of over the counter stuff we’re told sent to several members and told some was also sent to other politicians across the country.”

A statement from the House Republican Party reads:

“Members of the Tennessee House Republican leadership today received letters containing an unknown white powder. The letters contained obvious threats made by a liberal activist specifically targeting Republicans. The sixth floor of the Cordell Hull Building remains on lockdown while Homeland Security and first responders investigate. All employees and members in the building are safe.”

Just after 2 p.m. O’Brien’s sources from inside the Capitol told him the letter sent to Tennessee lawmakers is the same as one sent to Kansas lawmakers days ago.

Just before 2 p.m., O’Brien tweeted that Capitol personnel were being let back into the building. He said he was also told the powdery substance is “some sort of over the counter product.”