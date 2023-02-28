NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans will likely have to wait another year before they can see any movement on medical cannabis in the state.

Senate Bill 1104, brought by Tullahoma Republican Janice Bowling, failed in the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon on nearly a party-line vote. Both Democrats on the committee, Memphis Senators London Lamar and Sara Kyle, were joined by one Republican, Springfield Sen. Kerry Roberts, in the minority of the vote.

Most other cannabis-related legislation has also failed or made little progress in the legislature this session.

Last week, the House Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee failed a bill by Rep. Jesse Chism (D-Memphis) that would add three nonbinding public poll questions about cannabis to the general election ballot in 2024.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Another version of a medical cannabis bill, also by Chism, has not yet made it through committees. HB0172 was taken off notice in the House temporarily as of Feb. 21, and in the Senate, the bill has been assigned to the General Subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee.