NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) will miss the opening weeks of the upcoming legislative session as he recovers from ankle surgery.

“While I am pleased to report that I have completed a second successful ankle surgery recently, as a result, I will be absent for the first few weeks of the legislative session. On the orders of my doctor, I will be finishing up my recovery and physical therapy at my home in Oak Ridge. While I will not be physically present, I will be monitoring proceedings remotely and will be in daily, if not hourly, contact with Senate Leadership and staff. I look forward to returning to work in person as soon as I am able.” Lt. Governor Randy McNally

The session is set to begin on Jan. 9, 2024.

According to a statement from McNally’s office, Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile as well as Deputy Speakers Dawn White, Shane Reeves and John Stevens will preside over floor sessions in his abscense..