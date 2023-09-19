NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday, the Department of Education and the Department of Agriculture sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) saying the state has underfunded Tennessee State University by more than $2 billion in the last 30 years.

“It is frustrating,” House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) said. “But even in your frustration, you still fight, you still want people to do what’s right. You still uphold the banner to keep fighting and to live another day. You never give up.”

The move comes after a state report in 2021 found Tennessee underfunded the school by over $500 million.

The governor then proposed an extra $250 million for the HBCU back in 2022.

Following that, earlier this year, a scathing Comptroller audit recommended the state consider removing TSU’s leadership, in part because of alleged financial mismanagement.

That brings us to now, where Democrats say it’s no surprise that the only public HBCU is facing a deficit.

“You can’t help but to believe it’s based on race,” Camper, a University of Tennessee grad, said. “If you think about the time, how long this has gone on, there was a policy, a decision, something made years ago that was probably based on race.”

Republicans say the move is clearly a political one.

“The timing of this is obviously political,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) said. “We’re overwhelmingly a Republican state, obviously the federal government is run by Democrats at the moment. There’s some politics being played, I’m sure, as part of this.”

Furthermore, Republicans say they don’t expect to dish out more money, citing the fact that the state did its own analysis and came up with the governor’s $250 million infusion years ago.

“My gut is we didn’t miss anything, but I will always make certain that let’s double check,” Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol), the chair of the Senate Education Committee, said. “I feel very confident we did the right thing at the right time and for the right reasons.”

The feds closed the letter by writing, ‘The Departments of Education and Agriculture…would welcome hosting a workshop to fully examine the funding data.’