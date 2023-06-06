NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — He’s no longer here. But right now, it still feels like he is.

“It’s hard not to remember that laugh,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said. “You knew Bill Beck was within 100 yards because you heard him before you saw him.”

After Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville) passed away Sunday at age 61, Democrats and Republicans alike came together to celebrate and honor him.

Just about every person we talked to, whether on the record or off, pointed out what stood out to them about Beck—his contagious laugh and endless dedication.

“A great public servant, a friend. A friend, in particular, and servant to Nashville,” Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) said. “He’ll certainly be missed.”

A passionate sports fan, Beck often referenced sporting events on the House floor—like when the Tennessee Titans traveled to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game in 2020.

His legislative accomplishments are a laundry list (see below), punctuated by the new Titans stadium deal, which sources said would not have happened without his advocacy and push.

He was also a driver behind Dallas’s Law, mandating more training for security guards after 22-year-old Dallas Barrett died while security guards held him down.

For now, there may be an open seat in the house. But who Beck was lives on. In fact, with the amount of legislation he passed, his impact is tangible.

“If we needed something passed, we’d hand it off to Bill and we knew Bill was one of our best shots at getting something passed from our side of the aisle,” Clemmons said.

With tears in his eyes, Clemmons recounted the final words Beck passed along to him.

“Good job.”

WKRN requested a list of Beck’s legislative accomplishments. Tennessee’s House Democratic Caucus sent the following: