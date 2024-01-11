NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) floated the idea of rejecting federal education funding last year, a joint committee held hearings to look into it.

“It was a great conversation we had,” Senate Education Chair Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) said. “We had good testimony, lots of good information.”

Lundberg helped author a report not saying Tennessee should reject federal funding but instead should consider moves like exercising flexibility in federal law or requesting a waiver for specific requirements.

Perhaps more importantly though, the report said the Senate and House could not agree on ‘mutual recommendations.’

“The House committee sent it to their Speaker’s office,” Lundberg said. “They made some changes and sent it back. We said, ‘Eh, you know, we’re not quite comfortable there.’”

News 2 asked what some of those changes included.

“I think you’d have to ask the House that,” Lundberg said.

So, reporters did.

“We submitted our changes on things that we’d like to include, and they said no,” Sexton said.

He went on to say, “I think there’s four or five things that we’re going to work on that the Senate didn’t put in their report.”

Sexton did not divulge what those four or five things were.

The move comes at a time when relations between the Senate and the House are a bit icy. During last year’s special session, the Senate refused to take up more than a couple of bills even though the House passed dozens.

But Lundberg says this education disagreement isn’t a part of a bigger issue.

“When you put 132 people together, are there differences of opinion? Absolutely,” he said. “Do you and your wife agree 100 percent of the time? No, probably not.”

Though Sexton’s outlook wasn’t quite as rosy.

“So at that point, if they’re not willing to include what we wanted to, although we said we agreed with what they were wanting to say, for the most part, then it became where we needed to file our own report, unfortunately,” he said. “That’s where we’re moving, we’ll continue to look at it.”

As the Speaker alluded to, he says he plans to continue pushing for a deeper dive into the subject.

“We said we’d like to make some changes and here’s the things that we’d like to include. I didn’t know it was just a Senate version that we had to sign off on,” Sexton said. “I guess it was based on what he told you. So, we submitted our changes on things we’d like to include and they said no.”

He also said the House would release its own report soon.