NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Republican House and Republican Senate are divided about what they want to come from the special session.

A post from the House GOP on social media took aim at their Senate colleagues.

It was certainly a heated day following Day 2 of the special session. That frustration make its way onto social media in the form of a tweet by the Tennessee House Republicans.

The page posted a picture of an ostrich egg in the Senate chamber. The caption read, “Congratulations Tennessee GOP on receiving the 2023 ostrich egg. It must be egghausting sending so many bills to Gen Sub. Instead of doing the work people sent us here to do.”

News 2 sat down with Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) who explained the reason behind the message.

“We can do so much more and all of us were expressing frustration about it, and somebody in leadership said they’re acting like ostriches sticking their head in the sand. When they said that, I was like I need to go buy an ostrich egg and present that to the Senate leadership, just as kind of a funny thing,” said Faison.

State Capitol reporter Chris O’Brien spoke to Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) before the House posted the photo. O’Brien asked him about the Senate committees passing so few bills.

“We’re taking the matters before us very seriously, and again figuring out what has the urgency and needs to be taken up now. There are a lot of good conversations taking place relative to some of these bills that can be reintroduced in January,” Johnson said.

News 2 reached out for comment from the Senate regarding the tweet and have not received a response yet.