NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Find up-to-the-minute results in the special election for Tennessee House District 51 to replace the late Bill Beck in the state’s General Assembly.

Beck passed of a heart attack in June, prompting the need for a special election to fill the seat. Former Metro Councilmember Anthony Davis was nominated by the Metro Council to hold the seat on an interim basis while the election continued.

He was challenged by Democratic activist Aftyn Behn, with Behn winning the primary election in August. She takes on Republican David Hooven, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, and Independent Annabelle Lee.

