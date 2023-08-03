NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Voters in Tennessee House District 51 took to the polls to select their choice in the special primary to replace the late Bill Beck in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Rep. Bill Beck died suddenly at the beginning of June of a heart attack, shocking Nashvillians in his district and beyond.

Beck had been in the state house for nearly a decade, after being first elected in 2014. His legislative district encompassed parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory, and portions of Donelson, according to state lawmakers.

The special primary being held Thursday only has one Republican running and two Democrats facing off.

David Hooven is the lone Republican on the primary ballot. The Democratic primary contains Aftyn Behn and Anthony Davis seeking the nomination from the District 51 voters.

Behn is an East Tennessee native who moved to Nashville in 2017. She is a self-described progressive voice in activism, having worked for multiple organizations advancing Democratic and progressive causes, including the Tennessee Justice Center, Indivisible, and RuralOrganizing.org.

Davis is a Nashville native and a former Metro Councilmember. He served Metro from 2011 to 2019, representing East Nashville, Inglewood and portions of Madison. He is also the founder of East Nashville Beer Works. Davis was appointed to Beck’s seat after his passing by the Metro Council and is currently serving as interim Representative.

Hooven is also a Nashville native, as well as a veteran and former investment firm owner. He owned JDR Investments, LLC, according to his website. He is also involved in real estate sales, pictorial directory sales and sales and management for Dictaphone Corporation.