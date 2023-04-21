NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shortly after the conclusion of the 113th General Assembly, Gov. Bill Lee is already calling for lawmakers to return to the Capitol.

Friday evening, Gov. Lee announced he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a Special Session to “pass legislation that will strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.”

The governor did not specify when the session will take place. In a release, the governor’s office stated additional details will be available in the coming days.

“After much input from members of the General Assembly and discussions with legislative leadership, we have decided to call a special session to continue our work to protect Tennessee communities and preserve constitutional rights,” said Gov. Lee. “There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons. We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources.”