NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won reelection, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.