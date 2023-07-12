NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) said he wants to meet with the National Rifle Association ahead of the special legislative session on public safety.

“They have stated publicly that they felt like we need to look at the root cause rather than the item, and so I think because of that what we’re trying to do will be something that they will have some appreciation for,” Haile said about meeting with the NRA.

Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) called for a special session in April in the wake of the Covenant School shooting and protestors coming to the statehouse demanding gun reform.

In the final days of the legislative session, Lee put out language for a bill that he said would keep guns away from dangerous people. Many, including members of his own party, have said it is akin to a red-flag bill.

Haile, also a member of GOP leadership as the speaker pro temp, also said he would not back any bill that used the word “firearm” and instead wants to focus on preventing any violent acts from happening in Tennessee.

“The Christmas bomber didn’t use the firearm; he used a different method. So, let’s figure out how we address these particular individuals. Not all mental health by any stretch of the imagination, but these violent individuals, how do we identify them? And then how do we act accordingly when we do that?” Haile said.

Haile doesn’t believe lawmakers will write and pass a bill that satisfies everyone, but not doing anything isn’t an option.

“There are some things that we’re working toward to try and thread a needle where you still have due process, but you’re addressing these individuals and you’re not doing it wholesale,” he said.

However, despite members of his own party saying they won’t support his proposed bill, Lee is optimistic about the special session.

“A lot of people have some really good ideas about things that we can do to make Tennessee a safer place not only for children, but for families of all types,” Lee said. “I’m very hopeful for it.”

Democrats, like Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) said bills like what Haile are proposing are out of touch with what the majority of Tennesseans want to see lawmakers pass.

“This is insanity. It’s not destiny. We’ve got to get back to the common sense gun laws, licenses required, required training, waiting periods, a ban on weapons of war,” Johnson said. “Republicans want gun sense legislation, and they’re ignoring them for lobbyists.”

The governor still has not made the formal request with the parameters for the special session, but said he’ll do that about a week before the planned Aug. 21 start date.