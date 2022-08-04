NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
You can find all the election results from August 4 here. You can also find links to specific statewide and county races below.
Key Tennessee Races to Watch
5th U.S. Congressional District: Election Results
The fifth Congressional district for Tennessee is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper.
Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for Nashville’s 5th District now includes only the southern portion of Davidson County, parts of Wilson and Williamson counties, and all of Lewis, Maury, and Marshall counties.
Heidi Campbell, a member of the Tennessee state senate, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Tennessee Governor Democratic Primary: Election Results
While Governor Bill Lee is unopposed in the Republican primary, three Democrats are hoping to be the one to take him on in the general election in November.
All Statewide Races
Tennessee Republican Primary: Election Results
Tennessee Democratic Primary: Election Results
General Election Results by County
