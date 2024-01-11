NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One lawmaker wants to eliminate translation services for the written exam to get your driver’s license in Tennessee.

HB1730 by Rep. Kip Capley (R-Summertown) would require all written exams for a Tennessee driver license to be administered only in English. It would also prohibit the use of any translation dictionary, electronic device, or interpreter to assist with the examination.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, the knowledge tests are currently offered in five languages: English, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean.

During the application process, applicants can use translators to assist with completing the application and paperwork. During the knowledge testing process, only a translator dictionary is allowed to be used.

No translators are allowed to be used during the road skills test.

News 2 has reached out to Capley’s office for comment but has not heard back at the time of this article’s publishing.