NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2024 legislative session kicked off at the Tennessee Capitol Tuesday and there was a new rule that restricts access to the viewing gallery.

The House gallery was sectioned off as visitors began to gather with only half open for the public and half for VIP guests and media.

The new ticketing policy was implemented by Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and it gives each lawmaker one ticket for the day’s session.

“Is there any process where in our rules to override this arbitrary decision by the speaker because it was made this is still a democratic body and I don’t believe we have kings and queens here, so is there a way for the body to override this unconstitutional, I would say, rule where you have to pay to sit in the gallery or be a lobbyist or have a special ticket?” asked Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville during Tuesday’s session.

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons released a statement, which reads:

“I was surprised to learn of this ticketing policy less than an hour before today’s session. We strongly oppose this new policy that was unilaterally decided by the Speaker and/or his office which effectively bars people from the ‘People’s House.'”

House staff told News 2 the change in access is meant to mirror procedures for Congress in Washington.