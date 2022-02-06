NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee proclaims, “Tennessee is America at its best,” and announced a yet-to-be-detailed new public education funding formula, and no mention of COVID, during his 4th State of the State address.

Tennessee Democrats saw the State of the State lacking detail and ignoring the illness and death that continues due to COVID – hear their reactions.

A rare move at the State Capitol as the TN Senate removes one of their own for a wire fraud conviction, even though all but 2 charges against her have been dismissed and her court case is not over – more in this week’s cover story.

And controversial license plate readers cameras are coming to Nashville, at least for a six-month trial period.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.