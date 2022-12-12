NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been ten months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and Ukrainians continue to fight back.

Days, weeks, and months of rocket attacks on cities and towns have led to thousands of homeless Ukrainians; Many of whom are fleeing as refugees from their country.

The efforts from aid relief workers like Memphis resident Christina Katrakis has been the difference between life and death for many of the refugees.

Katrakis is the only ambassador for the International Relations Foundation of the United Nations to remain in Ukraine helping them once the rockets started falling.

She sits down with News 2’s Bob Mueller to share her experiences, how they’re making a difference, and how more support is needed to “survive this cold and dark winter.”

